Bria Robinson was found with a gunshot shot wound on Flag Street Sunday night. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found shot over the weekend.

Officers got a call Sunday at 7:08 p.m. that someone was lying next to a car in a driveway on Flag Street.

Police found Bria Robinson shot. Forsyth County EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police said they believe the shooting was not random.

This marks the 12th homicide for 2022, as compared to seven homicides in the same time frame in 2021.