Greensboro man's suspected killer arrested two years after his death

Christopher Steven Young was shot and killed two years ago. A suspect has finally been arrested.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have made an arrest two years after a Greensboro man was shot and killed.

Back on the night of Oct. 6, police responded to an aggravated assault on Bernau Avenue. They found 28-year-old Christopher Steven Young. He had been shot. Young was rushed to the hospital and died.

In the months that passed, officers struggled to find leads and make arrests. Crime Stoppers offered several rewards for information, and the family pleaded for the killer to come forward.