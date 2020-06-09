x
Greensboro 21-year-old charged with first-degree murder following aggravated assault: police

Greensboro police said the incident occurred in the 2300 block of Randleman Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder following an aggravated assault Sunday. Greensboro police said the incident occurred in the 2300 block of Randleman Road. 

The victim who died as a result of injuries sustained from the incident is identified as Darwin Adonis Martinez-Hernandez, 22, of Greensboro. 

Jairo Alberto Lopez Gonzalez, 21, also of Greensboro, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. 

The investigation is ongoing, police said. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.  

