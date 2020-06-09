Greensboro 21-year-old charged with first-degree murder following aggravated assault: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder following an aggravated assault Sunday. Greensboro police said the incident occurred in the 2300 block of Randleman Road.
The victim who died as a result of injuries sustained from the incident is identified as Darwin Adonis Martinez-Hernandez, 22, of Greensboro.
Jairo Alberto Lopez Gonzalez, 21, also of Greensboro, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.