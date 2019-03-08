DANVILLE, Va. — A 21-year-old was shot and killed in Danville Friday night. Officers responded to the 200 block of Parker Road in relation to the incident.

Once on scene. They found Kymon Haley, 21, lying on the ground outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the emergency room by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

According to Danville police, Haley and the suspect Rakim Knight,29, knew one another. They say a dispute escalated and lead to the fatal shooting.

Investigators obtained felony arrest warrants against Knight for the following:

VA State Code 18.2-280 (A) – Willfully discharging firearms in public places resulting in bodily injury

VA State Code 18.2-53.1 – Use or display of firearm in committing felony

Police say Knight remains at large and there is no suspect photo available at this time.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location or this incident is asked to call 911, the Danville Police Department at 799-6508, or Crimestoppers at 434-793-0000.

