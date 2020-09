According to police, the victim has been identified as Keith Edwards of Durham, N.C.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A victim in an aggravated assault incident has died according to Greensboro Police.

Officers said the incident is now being investigated as a homicide and due to the incident, Teague Street would be closed.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Keith Lamont Edwards, 21, of Durham, N.C.