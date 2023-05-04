Man hurt after shooting at an event in Winston-Salem

Greensboro police said two people have been charged.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the shoulder at an event on Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem, police say.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1800 block of Patterson Avenue just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. While driving to the scene, they were told a person had been shot.

Officers arrived at a large gathering at the event center of approximately 500-700 people. Officers quickly found 21-year-old Supreme Grimmage on the sidewalk and began medical aid until EMS could arrive.

Grimmage was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

During the investigation, it was determined that one of the suspect cars was a silver Ford Mustang convertible. It was later found in the 5100 block of Butterfield Drive.

Dante Wyse, 21, and Shamarion Porter, 19, were detained and interviewed.

This investigation is ongoing.

