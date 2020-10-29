22-month-old boy shot while in minivan in Winston-Salem

Police said the boy, Damien Lopez Rumbo was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A child is in critical condition after he was shot in a minivan in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police said the 22-month-old boy was shot in the stomach.

Officers said the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon on Dunleith Avenue. Police said the boy, Damien Lopez Rumbo was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition.