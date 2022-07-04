22-year-old man dies in accidental shooting in Greensboro

Police said they found Emanuel Alphonso Heyliger II, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound on Sycamore Glen Rd.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died Monday after an accidental shooting on Friday night in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Police said they got a call to the 5800 block of Sycamore Glen Road about a shooting. When they got there, they found Emanuel Alphonso Heyliger II, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound with serious injuries.

Officers said the gun was unsecured at the time and Heyliger died as a result of the accidental shooting.

It is not clear if Heyliger shot himself accidentally or if another person was involved.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

