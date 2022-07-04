x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

22-year-old man dies in accidental shooting in Greensboro

Police said they found Emanuel Alphonso Heyliger II, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound on Sycamore Glen Rd.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died Monday after an accidental shooting on Friday night in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department

Police said they got a call to the 5800 block of Sycamore Glen Road about a shooting. When they got there, they found Emanuel Alphonso Heyliger II, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound with serious injuries. 

Officers said the gun was unsecured at the time and Heyliger died as a result of the accidental shooting.

It is not clear if Heyliger shot himself accidentally or if another person was involved. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man shot, killed on Floyd St. in Greensboro