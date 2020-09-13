x
Crime

22-year-old man gets shot near Thomasville fire department, investigators say

According to the Davidson County sheriff’s office, the incident happened on Buie-Bodenheimer Road and Noahtown Road. Investigators haven't released the man's name.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A 22 -year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon near the Thomasville fire department, according to investigators.

According to the Davidson County sheriff’s office, the incident happened on Buie-Bodenheimer Road and Noahtown Road in Davidson County.

Investigators have not yet released the man’s identity.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WFMY for the latest updates.

If you have any information relating to the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

