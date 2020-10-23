23-year-old woman arrested after baby left unresponsive with drugs in system

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office arrested Rebecca Raeann Reagan. Investigators said evidence showed the child was positive for methadone.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested and charged with felony child abuse after a baby was left unresponsive, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, detectives are investigating after the 18-month-old girl was seen at Lexington Hospital Tuesday and moved to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital after being exposed to methadone.

Deputies arrested Rebecca Raeann Reagan.

Evidence showed the child was positive for the drug and had been unresponsive for a while before she was brought to the hospital.

Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received the information from the Davidson County Department of Social Services and with the help of Thomasville police held a search warrant at two different locations.

Investigators said Reagan is in the Davidson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

