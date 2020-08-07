24-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Greensboro shooting

Tommie Javon Moore III has been charged with one count of 1st Degree Murder and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have arrested and charged a man with murder as a result of a shooting on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro.

The Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the High Point Police Department, arrested Tommie Javon Moore III, 24, Wednesday.

On July 1, police responded to Spring Garden Street near Warren Street and found two victims who had been shot. According to the police, the assault appeared to have been targeted.

One of the victims, Nathaniel Pace II, 32, succumbed to his injuries sustained in the shooting. The other victim was listed in stable but critical condition.

Tommie Javon Moore III has been charged with one count of 1st Degree Murder and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Murder. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.