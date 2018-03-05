GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police say a 24-year-old Greensboro woman is missing.

Miya Moore was seen last Friday walking near the 500 block of N. Elam Avenue. Police say she has not been in contact with family or friends since then.

Miya is 5'6 with a thin build. Her current hair style is in the shape of a mohawk.

If you have information on where she is, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

