ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — On Wednesday, Tahj Parker, 24, pled guilty in Rockingham County Superior Court to Second Degree Murder in the 2017 stabbing death of Michael Webster.

As a result, Wake County Superior Court Judge Andrew Heath sentenced Parker to a minimum of 166 months and a maximum of 212 months imprisonment.

On July 28, 2017, barber Michael Webster was stabbed following a fight and later died at a hospital from his injuries.

The incident happened at the 400 block of Mayo Street in Madison. Police say Webster was working at the small barbershop when two men approached him in which the fight then began.

When officers arrived, they found Webster with a stab wound to the upper torso.

