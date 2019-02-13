MACON, Ga. — A Macon man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty last week after a deputy found more than two dozen dogs in his home.

According to an incident report from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was conducting a welfare check on animals at a home in the 800-block of Bass Road last Friday.

The deputy met with homeowner Joseph Grayer and told him that he was there to make sure animals on the property were healthy.

The report says the deputy saw the dogs had fresh scars on their bodies and faces consistent with fighting.

RELATED: 'We were just all in tears:' Dog held at animal welfare for years finds forever home thanks to new legislation

Grayer was asked if he had anything in his home that suggested he was fighting dogs and he let the deputy inside.

RELATED: 63 pit bulls seized in suspected dog fighting ring in Dodge Co.

Inside the home was a wooden treadmill built to hold dogs.

Grayer was arrested and charged with animal cruelty, and 25 dogs were seized from the property, including one in such poor condition that it needed to be immediately taken to a vet for treatment.