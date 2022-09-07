$2.5 million worth of fentanyl seized in Forsyth County

The Forsyth County Drug Task force confiscated the largest amount of fetanyl in the county's history.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County Drug Task Force said it confiscated the largest amount of

fentanyl in the county's history. The task force got $2.5 million worth of the drug off the streets.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said it received a tip that Lakeith Rayvon Lindsay, 31, was distributing drugs. The task force was then granted a search warrant for Lindsay's home on Friday, where officers found 22 pounds of fentanyl.

Officers also said they found two guns, a kilo drug press and sealer, and $4,000.

Lindsay faces several different drug charges including, felony trafficking of a schedule 1 drug, felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and felony possession of firearm by a felon. He is in Forsyth County jail with no bond. Lindsay is set to appear in court on September 7.