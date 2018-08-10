BOONE, NC -- A 25-year-old man was stabbed Sunday afternoon in the vicinity of 1620 Blowing Rock Road near Publix Super Market in Boone, NC.

According to the Boone Police Department, the victim was transported for medical treatment.

No additional information regarding his condition is available at this time.

The other man in the altercation is currently being interviewed by Boone Police Investigators.

