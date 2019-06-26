BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 26-year-old man was found shot outside a Burlington club early Wednesday morning according to the Burlington Police Department.

Multiple police agencies along with the Burlington Police Department responded to Club Royal at 1:46 a.m. in reference to a shooting inside the club. Upon arrival, officers saw a large disturbance at the intersection of Plaza Drive and Corporation Parkway.

Tre Dominque MCCandies, 26, was found lying in the roadway suffering from two gunshot wounds to his back. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital in serious condition. Two other people inside the club had minor injuries.

Police are still investigating at this time. If you have any information call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

