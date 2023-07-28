26-year-old stabbed in head in Winston-Salem, police said

Police were unable to locate the suspect.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 26-year-old was stabbed repeatedly in Winston-Salem at midnight on July 28, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Oscar Noyola-Lopez was stabbed several times in his body and head at an apartment complex before fleeing to a BP gas station at 2602 New Walkertown Road, police said.

Noyola-Lopez was taken to the hospital, his injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time, according to police. He is listed in stable condition, police said.

Police said Noyola-Lopez was at an apartment complex at 2901 New Walkertown Road with an acquaintance he knew as "Will". Will allegedly began assaulting Noyola-Lopez with a knife for unknown reasons, police said.

Noyola-Lopez was able to run away and receive assistance at the BP gas station.

At this time, police were unable to locate the suspect or a crime scene at the apartment complex.

In a press release, police described Will as an older male wearing all-black clothes.

Police said this was an isolated and intentional incident.

