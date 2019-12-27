HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 27-year-old who died following a High Point shooting on Monday that also left another person injured has been identified.

According to High Point Police, Kalon Ewing died Tuesday following sustained injuries from the shooting in which he was shot in the stomach.

RELATED: 2 killed in 24 hours in High Point

Officers responded to Sharon Street around 10:30 p.m. in relation to the shooting Monday night. As officers arrived, they were notified that Ewing and another victim had already arrived at High Point Regional Hospital.

Ewing later passed from his injuries the following day, the other victim is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

