GREENSBORO, NC -- Greensboro Police say a 27-year-old man was murdered early Tuesday morning in Greensboro making it the city's 31st homicide this year. Shaquan Montale Washington died just after midnight on the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police were on the scene for seven hours Tuesday morning collecting evidence and talking to neighbors. They aren't releasing any suspect information at this time.
If you have any information that can help police call Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips are anonymous and could lead to a reward.
