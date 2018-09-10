GREENSBORO, NC -- Greensboro Police say a 27-year-old man was murdered early Tuesday morning in Greensboro making it the city's 31st homicide this year. Shaquan Montale Washington died just after midnight on the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue from an apparent gunshot wound.

Greensboro Police say one person is dead after a shooting on Randolph Avenue early this morning. This is still an active scene, avoid the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/WVyLbIKNxZ — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) October 9, 2018

Police were on the scene for seven hours Tuesday morning collecting evidence and talking to neighbors. They aren't releasing any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips are anonymous and could lead to a reward.

Police on the scene tell me this is a homicide investigation. The victim, a man, is the 31st homicide victim in Greensboro this year. His family has been notified. Police aren't releasing suspect information at this time. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/0kO0yvqCLV — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) October 9, 2018

