TRINITY, N.C. — A man died Sunday evening after an apparent assault and reportedly being shot, according to the Randolph County sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the shooting happened after 5 p.m. on Rockford Drive.

Deputies said after arriving they found a man in the roadway who had been shot.

Investigators said 28-year-old John Vincent Butler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Randolph County sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call early Sunday about someone suspicious in the same area who came across the victim, who seemed to have been assaulted and was reportedly shot at.

The sheriff’s office is looking for the owner of a blue Dodge Charger who was seen in the area during the assault.

Investigators said the victim refused medical treatment and was uncooperative with deputies.

If you have any information contact, Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.

