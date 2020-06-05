WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested three people involved in a shooting and a vehicle pursuit with officers.

Police said around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, they saw someone in a white Cadillac sedan shoot in the direction of an SUV while in the area of Waughtown Street and Cole Road. The officers were in an unmarked patrol vehicle when they saw the shooting. Detectives tried to stop the Cadillac when the driver failed to stop resulting in a vehicle pursuit. Police later arrested Josiah Brentt Davis after the pursuit came to a dead end on Borum Drive. Officers also arrested Jesus Lopez-Bernal and Christopher Penaloza after they ran away from the vehicle. Investigators said they recovered weapons as well.

Jesus Lopez-Bernal was charged with Resist, Delay, Obstruct and Officer. Penaloza was charged with Discharge Firearm from an Enclosure, Discharging Firearm in City Limits, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell and Deliver. Davis was charged with Felony Speeding to Elude, Maintaining a Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell and Deliver, and Discharge Firearm from an Enclosure.

OTHER STORIES

What you need to know about Phase 1 of reopening North Carolina

'I am livid' High Point nursing home moves residents to make room for coronavirus patients

Car reported stolen in Georgia crashes after chase in Forsyth County

Greensboro shooting leaves 27-year-old man dead, another injured

Man facing murder charges after deadly shooting in Randolph County

Police arrest Rockingham Road shooting suspects

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775