3 arrested in connection to murder in Stokes Co., deputies say

The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested in connection to the death of 79-year-old Thomas Brindle.

MADISON, N.C. — The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office said they've charged three people in connection to a murder.

On July 12, Stokes County Emergency Communications received a call about a report of a dead person at a home on the 1000 block of Wild Country Road in Madison around 9 a.m.

Emergency personnel arrived and found a man and declared him dead.

The Stokes County Sheriff's Office and detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division arrived and started investigating.

After an initial investigation, deputies identified the man as 79-year-old Thomas Brindle.

Deputies confirmed Brindle lived in the home.

During the investigation, detectives discovered details that led them to believe a struggle had occurred and the death is being investigated as a murder.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Deputies said they have since arrested the following people in connection to Brindle's murder:

54-year-old Patricia Diane Coleman is facing the following charges:

First Degree Murder

First Degree Burglary

32-year-old John Randall Davis Jr is facing the following charges:

First Degree Murder

First Degree Burglary

28-year-old Emily Yountz Dawson is facing the following charges:

First Degree Murder

First Degree Burglary

All three suspects are behind bars at the Stokes County jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

