3 Charged in deadly shooting in Alamance Co.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man died following a shooting in Alamance County.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said William Gene Williams III was shot around 12:19 a.m. at his home on Durham Street. Sheriff officials said when they arrived someone was giving CPR to Williams but he did not survive.

Witnesses gave officials a description of three suspects including the shooter in a blue Nissan Altima. The vehicle was spotted on University Drive in Elon. Elon police attempted to stop it, but the driver refused. The vehicle was later stopped in Greensboro by the Greensboro Police Department.

Police arrested Isaac Jermaine Weathersby IV, 19, of High Point, Carlos Demetrius Robert Rogers, 19, of High Point and a 17-year-old in connection with the deadly shooting.

Isaac Jermaine Weathersby IV is charged with the following:

Felony first-degree murder

Felony robbery with a dangerous weapon

Felony larceny of a firearm

Carlos Demetrius Robert Rogers is charged with the following:

Felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Felony accessory after the fact of felony first-degree murder

Police said the juvenile was charged with felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.