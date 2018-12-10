PINNACLE, N.C. -- Stokes County Animal Control officers are trying to find the person or persons responsible for leaving three dogs malnourished and covered in sores.

Stokes County Sheriff's Office says the dogs were found in poor condition on Sand Hole Road in Pinnacle.

Deputies are asking for help from anyone who may have information about the dogs.

They are asking folks to call Stokes County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8506 with tips. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to an arrest.

