THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Two men are facing charges connected to a shooting within the city limits in Thomasville on Thursday. According to the Thomasville Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of Trinity Street in reference to the shooting and found two shell casing. A witness gave a description of the car along with a license plate number and officers were able to find the car parked in front of a home in the 400 block of Cohen Street.

A search warrant was executed and officers say they found three guns inside the house. They also arrested and charged Tray’ Von Moore and Jarvis Ja’ Quan Byrd with shooting in the city limits.

Police say Moore and Byrd fired shots down a roadway that were not targeting any specific businesses or houses.

Other shootings kept Thomasville police busy Thursday as well, that they say aren't connected to Byrd or Moore.

Police say a person or persons shot into a house on Hunter Street. No injuries were reported and the victim couldn’t identify suspects or cars. While responding to the Hunter Street call, officers received a call that a Black SUV pulled into the driveway of another Hunter street address and struck a moped.

Detectives are now investigating whether the two incidents are related.

In addition, officers also responded to shots in the 700 block of Burgin Street and the 100 block of Jewel Street around 10:24 p.m.

Officers were unable to find any damage or shell casings at the two locations

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 476- 8477.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users