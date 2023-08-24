3, including 2 juveniles charged after stolen car leads to shooting and car chase, police say

Police said three people robbed a man at gunpoint.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people, including two juveniles, are facing charges after they stole a car, shot into a home and led police on a chase in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police said they responded to an armed robbery on the 2000 block of Thomasville Road around 4 a.m.

Officers were told that several people robbed a man of his car at gun point.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. the stolen car was involved in an incident where shots were fired into a home with people inside on the 1000 block of E. 15th Street.

A short time later police found the car driving on N. Cleveland Avenue and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The car failed to stop and a chase ensued to the 1200 block of E. 29th Street when officers stopped the car and arrested the suspects.

Police requested secure custody orders on the two juveniles which were granted.

The driver, Jahel Graham, 18, was charged with armed robbery, possession of stolen vehicle, misdemeanor speed to elude, no operators license, and simple possession of marijuana.

One of the juveniles is charged with armed robbery and discharging firearms into occupied dwelling.

The second juvenile is charged with armed robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

