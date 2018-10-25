WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man has been charged with manslaughter in the deaths of two linemen, who had been working to restore power to the Florida Panhandle after Hurricane Michael made landfall.

The two victims were with another lineman when they were all struck by John Goedtke, 37, of Thonotosassa, in a hit-and-run in Washington County, according to law enforcement.

One lineman was from West Florida Electric and the other two were from Lee Electric in North Carolina. Authorities had not identified any of the victims, as of early Thursday morning.

The third lineman was injured, but the extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

Deputies said Goedtke tried to run away -- but was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Goedtke was charged with felony DUI manslaughter, felony vehicular homicide and felony leaving the scene. Authorities say additional charges are pending.

Editor's Note: The Florida Highway Patrol – the investigating agency in this case – reported Goedtke is from Thonotosassa. Initially, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported he was from Tampa.

