3 men wanted after shooting on Light House Church Road

Deputies confirmed one person is dead, another person was airlifted to a trauma center, and several others were treated at hospitals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are looking for three men after a shooting left a person dead and several others injured in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they received a call on a shooting on Light House Church Road Monday.

Deputies confirmed one person was dead, another person was airlifted to a trauma center, and several others were treated at hospitals and eventually released.

Investigators were able to identify three suspects Tuesday and issued warrants for Ray Anthony Cozart Jr., Leonard Malik Whitehead, and Abdul Malik Mcauley for first degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 910-572-1313.

