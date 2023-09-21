x
Crime

3 plead guilty after deadly 2020 Greensboro shooting

Three people plead guilty after the death of a man in 2020.
Credit: barbraford - stock.adobe.com
Gavel and handcuffs on wooden, brown table background

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people plead guilty and were sentenced after a man was shot and killed in Greensboro.

Myles Marcel Barnes, 22, was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital where he later died in 2020.

Charles Richardson, 22, pled guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison. His brother Duane Richardson, 23, pled guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to 19 to 24 years on Sept. 7 according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office.

Sade Damon, 23, pled guilty to Accessory after the Fact to Murder and was sentenced to 6 to 8 years.

