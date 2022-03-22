Two juveniles, 19-year-old shot in Asheboro on Coleridge Road

x
Crime

Police got a call about a shooting on Coleridge Road Tuesday afternoon.
Credit: WFMY News 2
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Three people, including two juveniles, were shot in Asheboro near Coleridge Road. 

The Asheboro Police Department got a call around 4:28 p.m. about a shooting near Coleridge Road near Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. When officers got there, they found a 19-year-old man and two juveniles who were shot. Two of the victims were flown to a hospital, and the other victim was taken to another hospital. 

They have not made any arrests. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Randolph County Crimestoppers at 336-672-7463 or Detective Councilman 336-626-1300 ext 323.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story. 

