3 suspects arrested for Christmas Day deadly home invasion in York County

YORK, S.C. — Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly home invasion that happened in York County on Christmas day.

Police arrest 38-year-old Jackie Childers and 32-year-old Virginia Ratcliffe in Kentucky and 29-year-old Travis Baxter was taken into custody in Andrews, South Carolina.

Police say the three suspects broke into a home on Christmas day, robbed and beat an elderly couple. The woman later died of her injuries.

This was just one of two home invasions involving elderly people in york county in a matter of weeks.

Deputies say Childers, Ratcliffe, and Baxter were investigated as suspects through tips received from citizens.

Childers is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary 1st degree, possession of weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy. Ratcliffe is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary 1st degree, criminal conspiracy. Baxter is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, Burglary 1st degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy. More charges may be pending.

“It’s been 35days since this heinous crime and it’s been 35 days of relentless work our Detectives have put in to bring these people we believe are responsible for the attack into custody,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “We continue to send our condolences to the family of Sarah Childersfor their loss as a result of this Christmas Day attack.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), United States Secret Service, South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Blacksburg Police Department, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Andrews Police Department, Paducah Police Department, Kentucky; and McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky, assisted in this investigation.

“The cooperation from our federal, state, and out of state law enforcement partners was paramount in helping us in this investigation our utmost thanks go out to them,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. Baxter is in custody at the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office awaiting transport back to York County.

York County Sheriff said this incident is still under investigation.