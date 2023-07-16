3 teens arrested for stealing car in Graham, police said

The three 14-year-olds will be charged by juvenile petition.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Three 14-year-olds were arrested for stealing a car in Graham on Saturday, July 15 according to the Graham Police Department.

The victim was following his car that had been stolen the day prior in the area of Providence Road near the Burlington city limits and called the police to his location. Police responded at 7:20 p.m.

Police said the three teens realized they were being followed, jumped out of the car at a dead end on Climax St., and ran from the scene.

Graham and Burlington officers established a perimeter in the woods on Queen Anne Street at Anthony Street and used K-9 units to track the suspects.

Police apprehended all three teenage suspects, two of which were armed with firearms, one of which was allegedly stolen, officers said.

The teens are being charged by juvenile petition with the following: Possession of a stolen motor vehicle (all), Resist, Delay, and Obstruct a Law Enforcement Officer (all), Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile (2 teens), Possession of a stolen firearm (1 teen).

