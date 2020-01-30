GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has been arrested and charged with child abuse after Gastonia Police said a naked 3-year-old was found riding his bike all alone on Union Road at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The 3-year-old told a police officer that he didn't know where he lived.

A woman, 32-year-old Melinda Johnson is currently in the Gaston County Jail charged with child abuse and arrest. Police said they cannot provide their relationship because police cannot identify juveniles.

