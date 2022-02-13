Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl missing in North Carolina

Officers are looking for Corey Patterson who is being accused of abducting Marlaya Patterson Sunday.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a 3-year-old black girl is reported missing on Sunday.

Police said Marlaya Monet Patterson is approximately 3 feet 0 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers said 31-year-old Corey Lamont Patterson is the alleged abductor. He is a black man 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Patterson was last seen on 1632 Swan Drive in Charlotte, NC. The vehicle is a silver 2012 Ford Escape with NC license tag number BDB2527.

CMPD also conducted a homicide investigation on this same block prior to the Amber Alert.

We do not know if these two incidents are related. WFMY News 2 is working to find out more information.