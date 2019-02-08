EDEN, N.C. — Eden Police are searching for a wanted man accused of child abuse.

Officers with the Eden Police Department were called out to the 600 Block of Park Avenue. When they arrived they found a 3-year-old male with severe injuries. The child was taken to a local hospital, his condition is critical.

Investigators charged 36-year-old Terrance Veal with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Child Abuse, and Assault on a Female. Eden police say Veal ran away from the incident before officers arrived.

Anyone having information concerning the whereabouts of Terrance Veal is asked to contact the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9755.

For those wishing to remain anonymous call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.