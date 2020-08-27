31-year-old stabbed in High Point: Police

Officers were dispatched to 2000 Brentwood Street, room 234, after receiving a call from the desk clerk at Hotel NC of a woman stating her boyfriend needed EMS.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 31-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday.

According to the High Point Police Department, officers were dispatched to 2000 Brentwood Street, room 234, after receiving a call from the desk clerk at Hotel NC, of a woman stating her boyfriend needed EMS.

Once on the scene, officers found the 31-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital and directly to the operating room upon arrival, police said.

Police said no investigative details will be released at this time as detectives work to identify those responsible.