31-year-old stabbed in High Point: Police

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 31-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday.
According to the High Point Police Department, officers were dispatched to 2000 Brentwood Street, room 234, after receiving a call from the desk clerk at Hotel NC, of a woman stating her boyfriend needed EMS.
Once on the scene, officers found the 31-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.
He was taken to a local hospital and directly to the operating room upon arrival, police said.
Police said no investigative details will be released at this time as detectives work to identify those responsible.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.