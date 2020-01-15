WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have arrested a woman wanted for a 2018 bank robbery that occurred at the Wells Fargo on Coliseum Drive.

Investigators say Ashley Nicole Langley was arrested in Nash County, North Carolina Monday.

According to police, Langley is accused of robbing the bank last January. Surveillance video showed footage of the suspect and her car.

Langley is being held in the Nash County jail under a $3500.00 bond.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

