NC man arrested in Washington, D.C. charged with dogfighting

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said the dogs were being trained to fight other dogs.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible dogfighting ring.

Investigators said Darrick Lorenzo Fuller, 42, of Madison is charged with six counts of dogfighting and 15 counts of cruelty to animals among other charges.

They said Fuller was arrested in Washington, D.C. but he was extradited to the Rockingham County Detention Facility.

The sheriff’s office said they found 35 dogs at the man’s home in Madison. They said the animals were being trained to fight other dogs. Investigators said they got a call with a tip from Canada. The caller said they saw ads for dogfighting, online.

Many of the dogs have scars or broken bones. Investigators said the dogs’ injuries are consistent with dogfighting and maltreatment. They said one dog had 3 BB pellets underneath the skin. All the dogs were discovered chained to various items throughout the property.

Fuller is also charged with restraining dogs in a cruel manner, mistreatment of animals by prohibited tethering and unauthorized practice of vet medicine.

Investigators said they seized the dogs, a dog treadmill, dog training poles, a breeding rack, multiple vials of lidocaine, dog-ear cropping molds, bags of medical equipment and a shock collar.

Fuller was given a $350,000 secured bond.