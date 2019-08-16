COACHELLA, Calif. — The woman who was caught on a security camera throwing seven puppies into a trash canin Coachella, California, pleaded guilty Wednesday to 14 counts of animal cruelty and animal abandonment.

A judge sentenced 54-year-old Deborah Sue Culwell to 365 days in county jail. She previously pleaded not guilty, but changed her plea in court on Wednesday.

Culwell will spend 275 days of her sentence in custody and 90 days on a work release, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office told CBS News on Thursday. She also faces seven years of formal probation after her release.

During her probation period, Culwell will be prohibited from owning any animals.

In April, Culwell was caught on surveillance video tossing seven newborn puppies into a dumpster in Coachella Valley.

"There is no excuse for dumping puppies," Riverside County Animal Service Commander Chris Mayer said at the time. "Especially in today's age when we or other shelters would be willing to get these animals to foster parents or rescue partners. This was a shameful act."

