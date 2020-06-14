x
37-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in Greensboro shooting

Greensboro Police said Cedric Dwayne Blacknall succumbed to his injuries following the shooting which took place on Textile Drive around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 31-year-old man has died following a Sunday morning shooting in Greensboro. 

Greensboro Police said Cedric Dwayne Blacknall succumbed to his injuries following the shooting which took place on Textile Drive around 3:20 a.m.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the shooting is now being ruled a homicide. 

Police have arrested and charged Franklin Lamonte Young Jr., 37, with First Degree Murder. He is currently being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond. 

