4 arrested including 3 teens in Alamance Co. murder, Haw River police say

Haw River police said 27-year-old Nigel C. Boyd and three 17-year-olds are facing murder charges in connection to a home invasion on Second Street.

HAW RIVER, N.C. — Three teens and a man have been charged with murder after a home invasion in Haw River, according to police.

The Haw River Police department said they collaborated with Alamance County deputies and the State Bureau of Investigations to solve a murder that happened on Second Street.

After an investigation, police said they have determined this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Police said they were able to identify and charge the following people in connection to this deadly armed robbery.

27-year-old Nigel Cortez Boyd, of Burlington, was charged with the following:

1st Degree Murder

Armed Robbery

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill

He's currently in Alamance County Jail with no bond.

Three Seventeen-year-old boys from Alamance County are facing the following charges:

1st Degree Murder

Armed Robbery

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill

They are currently in the custody of a juvenile detention facility, under no bond.

Haw River police said they are being treated as juveniles at this time therefore, their names and information are not being released due to their age currently due to statutory regulations regarding the release of juvenile information.

In a Facebook post, Haw River police left the following message:

Through a collaborative effort between the investigative divisions of the Haw River Police Department, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, and the State Bureau of Investigation, we have been able to put a close to this case. We are grateful for the hard work of everyone involved, and to the great partnerships, we have with the other law enforcement agencies who assisted us with this case. We hope this can begin to bring some closure to the victims and their families.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haw River Police Department at 336-578-4141 or Alamance County-Wide Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.