4 cars stolen from dealership in Graham

Police said they arrived at Westgate Mitsubishi around 3 a.m. after an alarm went off at the business.
Credit: Graham Police Dept.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police are investigating after four cars were stolen from a car dealership Thursday.

Police said they arrived at Westgate Mitsubishi at 327 Auto Park Drive around 3 a.m. after an alarm went off at the business. 

They discovered damage to the front of the business from the break-in.

Officers said that the four cars stolen were: 

-Blue 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack (damage to the front)

-Blue 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

-Black 2019 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan

-Grey 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S Sedan

The total value of the stolen cars is estimated to exceed $200,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Graham Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 336-570-6711.

