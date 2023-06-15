4 cars stolen from dealership in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham police are investigating after four cars were stolen from a car dealership Thursday.
Police said they arrived at Westgate Mitsubishi at 327 Auto Park Drive around 3 a.m. after an alarm went off at the business.
They discovered damage to the front of the business from the break-in.
Officers said that the four cars stolen were:
-Blue 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack (damage to the front)
-Blue 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited
-Black 2019 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan
-Grey 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S Sedan
The total value of the stolen cars is estimated to exceed $200,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on this robbery, call Graham Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 336-570-6711.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.