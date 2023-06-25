4 injured in Salem Court shooting

Police said four people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Asheboro.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Four people are injured after a shooting in Asheboro.

Asheboro police said they responded to a report of shots fired on the 800 block of Salem Court Saturday shortly before 11:30 p.m.

While en route police were told multiple people had been shot.

When officers arrived they found three people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital.

At the hospital, another person injured in the shooting arrived.

Police said one person suffered a gunshot wound to the head, another person had a gunshot wound to the stomach, and another person had gunshot wound to the leg. The injuries of the fourth person are not known at this time.

Officers said the conditions of the victims are unknown presently.

The investigation is ongoing.

Salem Court Shooting 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

