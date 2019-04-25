JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The semi truck driver, who Lakewood police said caused a fiery crash that killed four people, has been taken into custody on four counts of vehicular homicide, according to Lakewood police.

The driver has been identified as Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 23, of Houston, Texas, according to Lakewood police.

"Those charges are stemming for interviews and evidence that was gathered overnight, " said Lakewood Police Department Agent Ty Countryman.

Police do not believe that alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, and instead said the semi-driver failed to slow down as he approached stopped traffic for some unknown reason.

"He [ Aguilera-Mederos] loses control of the vehicle coming down I-70," said Countryman. "He can't stop, doesn't stop and he ends up colliding with several cars and as a result of that, the fire ensues and we have what everybody saw from the videos."

Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos

Lakewood Police Department

Four people were killed in the fiery crash which police said on Friday involved a total of 28 vehicles. There were 24 passenger vehicles and four semi-trucks involved, police said.

KUSA

Due to the nature of the crash, none of the victims have been identified. Six civilians were transported to the hospital from the scene, Lakewood police said.

"We got to get a count of cars to people and then we can kind of go from there as far as unaccountable and who the drivers were," Countryman said.

A total of 10 patients with injuries related to the crash were seen at St. Anthony Hospital, a spokesperson for the hospital said on Friday. One man is still in the hospital the spokesperson said. He's in good condition.

One West Metro firefighter also suffered minor injuries when he was hit by debris, according to the department. It may have been from a tire that exploded.

The West Metro Fire Fighters IAFF Local 1309 said in a Facebook post that the injured firefighter was at home, resting comfortably and is expected to return to duty sometime next week.

KUSA

The crash was reported at around 4:50 p.m. Thursday, according to Countryman. He said a semi-truck traveling eastbound collided with multiple cars, and that at some point, a vehicle ignited and the fire spread.

"We have to try and figure out why this happened," Countryman said. "The semi coming into the slower traffic. There's got to be a reason. We'll investigate and find out."

A local YouTuber that goes by the name "Burger Planet" captured the moment a semi sped by him toward where the accident took place.

RELATED: YouTuber's livestream captures video of semi-truck moments before fiery I-70 crash

Sky9 video showed piles of lumber on the highway, multiple semi-trucks and at least two SUVs on fire beneath a bridge over I-70. That structure is closed to traffic, and the Lakewood Police Department said it is "believed to have suffered heavy damage."

Diesel fuel from at least one of the semi-trucks was on fire, as well as the spilled lumber, according to West Metro Fire PIO Ronda Scholting.

Firefighters from several agencies were on the scene working to extinguish the fire.

A camera on Lookout Mountain showed a large plume of smoke that was visible for miles at the height of the fire.

Both directions of Interstate 70 between 6th Avenue and Denver West Parkway are closed. It's not expected to reopen until sometime Saturday, CDOT said.

Workers cannot get into the area to assess the damage until the burned cars and other debris are removed.

RELATED: I-70 will remain closed until Saturday following fiery crash in Lakewood

Semis, vehicles on fire on I-70 near Colorado Mills Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. . Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Semis and personal vehicles went up in flames on I-70 near Colfax Avenue. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway. Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway.

This fire was just a few miles away from a crash involving a semi-truck and a school bus that snarled the eastbound lanes of the highway at roughly the same time.

9NEWS

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Fiery I-70 Crash