EDEN, N.C. — A mother has been charged with Felony Death by Motor Vehicle among other violations after her 4-year-old son died when her Jeep ran off the road and hit a tree, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol said Shannon Hudson was traveling on Settle Bridge Road Saturday afternoon when her Jeep ran off the road and hit a tree.

The Highway Patrol said Hudson’s son was in the center back seat wearing only a lap seat belt buckle. He died around 4:09 p.m. after emergency crews performed CPR. The Highway Patrol said the child was not in a child seat.

Hudson was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Hudson is charged with a drug-related DWI charge, and also having an Expired License and a Child Seat violation. The Highway Patrol said speed was not a factor in the crash.

