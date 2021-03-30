4-year-old Winston-Salem boy injured in a drive-by shooting

Investigators said the boy was hit by a bullet or by shrapnel during the shooting late Monday night just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of New Hope Lane.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 4-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting, according to Winston-Salem police.

Investigators said the boy was hit by a bullet or by shrapnel during the shooting late Monday night just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of New Hope Lane.

Police said a vehicle, possibly a Saturn drove up with two people inside. They then fired 2-3 rounds into a crowd of people.

Investigators said the boy was hit in the arm and his injury is not life-threatening.