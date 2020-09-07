x
45-year-old man shot in Winston-Salem, police searching for suspect

Police said they responded to N. Liberty Street in response to the shooting.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 45-year-old man was shot in Winston-Salem Wednesday according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. 

Police said they responded to N. Liberty Street in response to the shooting. Once on scene, they said they found Jermaine May in the parking lot of a business with multiple gunshot wounds.

May was taken to a local hospital at that time with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The investigation into the case is ongoing. 

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. 

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

