45-year-old man shot in Winston-Salem, police searching for suspect

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 45-year-old man was shot in Winston-Salem Wednesday according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police said they responded to N. Liberty Street in response to the shooting. Once on scene, they said they found Jermaine May in the parking lot of a business with multiple gunshot wounds.

May was taken to a local hospital at that time with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.