46-year-old woman shot multiple times in High Point: police

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman was shot in High Point Saturday night.

According to the High Point Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of Eastchester Drive in relation to the shooting.

Once on scene, officers found Kimberly Carol Williams, 46, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said she was taken to a hospital for treatment and was in stable condition at last contact.

Suspect information is limited at the time and will not be released until the assigned investigator believes it's appropriate, police said.