WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a 49-year-old man to death after an argument Monday night.

Officers were called to an assault on Clayton Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 49-year-old Kevin Raphael Johnson suffering from multiple deep cuts on his body.

Police said Forsyth Medical Emergency Services responded and pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Johnson got into an argument with the suspect before he was killed. Authorities are looking for only one suspect and said there is no immediate danger to the public.

Winston-Salem police said this is the seventh homicide so far in 2020, as compared to eight homicides for this same time last year.

If you have any information, contact Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

